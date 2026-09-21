Bodycam video catches shootout between officers, murder suspect in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Newly released bodycam video shows the moment Kenosha police officers engaged in a shootout with a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting inside a local bar.

A neighbor who witnessed the suspect being arrested moments after that shootout says he was yelling at officers that he wanted to die.

Police-worn body-camera footage shows the moment Kenosha police are pursuing a shooting suspect. Three gunshots are heard before the officer stops, then a barrage of gunfire.

Another angle from a trailing patrol car shows the suspect walking across the street, shooting at officers. He continues shooting and walking towards officers. The suspect is then hit by gunfire and falls over.

CBS News Chicago learned that it all started after police found Antero Medina, 33, also known as Casper, with multiple gunshot wounds at Shenanigan's Bar on 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

"He'd get off of work and come and have a drink, relax and play darts. He was very well known," said friend Ashley Maravilla.

Medina's friends say he was a regular there and the father of three small children. They remember him as a happy-go-lucky person who wasn't there for violence.

Police say the shooter, Adam Threlkeld, 45, from Milwaukee, ran from that scene before shooting at responding officers about a block from the bar.

"They said it was point-blank in the face. It was very graphic," Maravilla said.

Kenosha police say two officers returned fire — eventually shooting that suspect. No officers were injured during the exchange.

Threlkeld was shot and taken into custody, where he's in unknown condition, but was said to be stabilized.

One neighbor says it all happened right outside her window.

"It was just constant yelling about why did they shoot so low, because he was hit in the ankle," said Stephanie Rediske. "He was screaming, 'I just wanted to die, I just wanted to die'"

Multiple investigations are underway and charges against that suspect are pending.

In a statement, Shenanigans Bar said that location will remain closed for now as they focus on supporting their staff and community through this difficult time.