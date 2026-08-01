Body of man who went missing near Des Plaines River in Libertyville recovered

The body of a man who went missing along Des Plaines River in Libertyville, Illinois, has been recovered.

According to Lake County Forest Preserves officials, emergency responders found the man along the shoreline around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials reported a search for a man in his 30s who was reported missing after leaving his Evanston home on Thursday night. He was last seen near a forest preserve in the Libertyville area.

Police deployed a drone as part of the search. Libertyville Fire Chief Mike Pakosta said crews were also planning to use sonar equipment to search Lake Minear.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, Lake County officials said in a written statement."