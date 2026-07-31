Search underway for missing person along Des Plaines River in Libertyville

A search is underway for a missing person on Friday afternoon along the Des Plaines River in north suburban Libertyville.

Police said that, around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lake Minear and the Des Plaines River Trail to assist Lake County Forest Preserve Police in the search for a missing person.

Officers deployed a drone as part of the search. Libertyville Fire Chief Mike Pakosta said crews were also planning to use sonar equipment to search Lake Minear.

Further information on the missing person was not immediately available.