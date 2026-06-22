Body of missing teenage girl found in Fox River in Elgin, Illinois, coroners say

The body of a teenage girl who went missing over the weekend was found in the Fox River in Elgin, Illinois, on Sunday, the Kane County Coroner's Office announced on Monday.

Elgin police on Friday responded to the 1200 block of Abbott Drive to a report of a missing person, who was last seen walking in the area around 7 p.m.

The search for the missing teen continued during the weekend before she was recovered on Sunday. Coroners identified the teen as 16-year-old Destiny Neal from Elgin.

An autopsy was performed on Monday. The officer said that toxicology samples were collected and sent to a national forensic laboratory for extensive analysis. Her cause of death is pending toxicology.



The manner of death remains under investigation by the Kane County Coroner, in cooperation with the Elgin Police Department.