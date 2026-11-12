Body of man pulled from Chicago River on Northwest Side identified

A body pulled from the Chicago River on the city's Northwest Side Sunday afternoon has been identified.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Argyle Street in the North Branch of the Chicago River in Albany Park.

Police said the unknown man was pulled out of the water and pronounced dead on the scene.

The body was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 47-year-old Benjamin Dunn.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.