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Body found in unused Chicago police car in Pullman

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Chicago police said they found a body inside a new, unused squad car in the city's Pullman neighborhood Thursday.

Police said the car was parked in a lot in the 700 block of East 112th Street, in 5th Police District, when around 9:15 a.m. someone discovered the body of an unidentified man in the back seat.

Police said the squad has never been in service and was simply parked at the above location.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation.

CBS News Chicago cameras spotted the squad being towed away.

Police are now working to identify the man and determine how he died. 

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