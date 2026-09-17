Body found in unused Chicago police car in Pullman

Chicago police said they found a body inside a new, unused squad car in the city's Pullman neighborhood Thursday.

Police said the car was parked in a lot in the 700 block of East 112th Street, in 5th Police District, when around 9:15 a.m. someone discovered the body of an unidentified man in the back seat.

Police said the squad has never been in service and was simply parked at the above location.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation.

CBS News Chicago cameras spotted the squad being towed away.

Police are now working to identify the man and determine how he died.