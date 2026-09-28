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Body found on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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A body was found on the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on Monday morning, authorities said.

The dead body was discovered at 6:42 a.m. near the Alma Mater statue at Green and Wright streets on the university campus, according to University of Illinois Police.

Preliminary investigation indicates no ongoing threat, police said.

CBS affiliate WCIA reported the Champaign County Coroner's office said the body was that of a male.

Further details were not immediately available.

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