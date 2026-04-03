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Man's body found in pond in Schaumburg

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A man's body was found in a retention pond Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Police said, around 2 p.m., officers were notified that workers cleaning a pond at Algonquin Road and Parkside Drive found a body floating in the water.

Police and firefighters responded and pulled an unidentified man's body out of the water. The victim appeared to be middle-aged and was wearing a dark colored hooded coat.

Detectives have opened a death investigation. 

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