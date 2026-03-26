Body of missing Lake Station, Indiana teen found in Deep River, charges pending

Police in Lake Station, Indiana, said they have found the body of a missing teenager and now there are charges pending in his death.

Early Monday morning, at approximately 4:20 a.m., Lake Station police said they were called to 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street about a car found upside-down in the water. A boy was believed to be in the vehicle at the time it went into the water.

Police said late Thursday morning the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Dive Team found Rodrigo Montes' body in the Deep River.

While police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding Montes' death but did say a suspect is in custody with charges pending. Police also said that "due to the nature of this case and those involved," no further information about the suspect will be released.