CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found dead Thursday morning in the lagoon in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Police said a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water around 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Redfield Drive.

Marine Unit divers pulled the man from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area 1 detectives were conducting a death investigation.