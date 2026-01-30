Body found behind business in Bartlett, Illinois

An investigation was launched after a body was found in Bartlett, Illinois.

The Bartlett Police Department said they responded to the 5500 block of County Farm Road Friday for a report of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found a body behind one of the businesses in the area.

Stearns Road was closed between County Farm and Newport Boulevard for a time due to the police activity.

Police have not identified the remains, but said there is an active investigation underway with the help of the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

Police have also not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the death.