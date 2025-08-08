Videos captures boating accident during race in suburban Antioch, Illinois

Videos captured the moments before a boater was injured in suburban Antioch, Illinois, on Thursday.

The incident happened in Grass Lake during the Blarney Island boat race.

It appears there was a malfunction on the boat before the boater went flying into the water. There was then a fire on the unoccupied boat.

Blarney Island rescue crews pulled the boater from the water. Paramedics then conducted life-saving measures.

The Antioch Fire Department said he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized