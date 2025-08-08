Watch CBS News
Local News

Videos captures boating accident during race in suburban Antioch, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Videos captures boating accident during race in suburban Antioch, Illinois
Videos captures boating accident during race in suburban Antioch, Illinois 00:34

Videos captured the moments before a boater was injured in suburban Antioch, Illinois, on Thursday. 

The incident happened in Grass Lake during the Blarney Island boat race.

It appears there was a malfunction on the boat before the boater went flying into the water. There was then a fire on the unoccupied boat.

Blarney Island rescue crews pulled the boater from the water. Paramedics then conducted life-saving measures. 

The Antioch Fire Department said he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue