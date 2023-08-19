BMW Championship at Olympia Fields: Travel information you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club fourth round will be held Sunday and is nearly sold out. Olympia Fields Country Club is hosting the BMW Championship for the first time since 2020, when no fans were allowed due to the pandemic. This time more than 100,000 fans are ready to roll.

But before you can watch the PGA Tour's top 50 golfers, you've got to get there. Organizers have said the best plan is to ride the Metra Electric Line to the Olympia Fields station. From there, the Gate 1 entrance is just a few steps away.

If you prefer to drive yourself, know that there is no spectator parking at the country club. General parking is in Lot G at the Lincoln Mall in neighboring Matteson and is sold out for Sunday. Free shuttles will run to and from the course all day, beginning 30 minutes before gates open. Shuttle service concludes one hour after play has finished.

Rideshare drop-offs and pickups will happen at Gate 1 at 3033 203rd Street in Olympia Fields. With limited supply and potentially high demand, organizers warn wait times might be longer than normal.

The third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on CBS 2.