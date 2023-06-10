Authorities search for 2 men who robbed BMO Harris Bank in Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) – The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Matteson, Illinois Saturday morning.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank, located at 4940 211th Street.

Authorities say two men displayed guns and demanded money.

Both suspects were described as Black men with thin builds – one wearing a black zip-up hoodie-style sweater, and black pants with white stripes down the side. The second suspect was wearing a dark hoodie-style sweater with dark pants and dark shoes.

No injuries were reported. Both suspects remain at large.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information can send tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.