Blues rout Blackhawks 6-2 in Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Cam Fowler scored twice in his 1,000th NHL game, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field.

Justin Faulk had a goal and two assists as St. Louis won for the third time in four games. Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier also scored.

Chicago dropped its fifth consecutive game. It has been outscored 27-12 during the slide.

Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks in front of a festive crowd of 40,933 at the iconic home of baseball's Chicago Cubs. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

St. Louis jumped in front after Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier was penalized for delay of game just 48 seconds into the first period. Fowler scored on the ensuing power play for his second goal in nine games since he was acquired in a Dec. 14 trade with Anaheim.

Faulk converted a blast from the point 7:15 into the second, and Fowler made it 5-1 when he scored on a shot from the blue line with 2:09 left in the period.

CANADIENS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirby Dach scored midway through the third period to cap a Montreal rally and end the Golden Knights' six-game winning streak with a victory over Vegas.

The Canadiens scored the game's final three goals after trailing 2-0 late into the second period to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman also scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 27 shots and saved two point-blank shots in the final 14 seconds. Jake Evans' five-game goal streak ended.

Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill made 19 saves.

This was just the second defeat this month for the Golden Knights, who went 10-2 in December.

Dach's goal came on a rush. He deked Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb on his way to the net.

CAPITALS 3, BRUINS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored his 11th goal of the season to tie for the most among NHL defensemen, and Washington beat Boston.

Chychrun matched Colorado's Cale Makar and Columbus' Zach Werenski. The pending unrestricted free agent is off to a productive start in his contract year, with 25 points in 32 games.

Aliaksei Protas scored twice, including an empty-net goal to seal it with .89 seconds left, and Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Capitals, who bounced back from a 4-2 defeat Sunday at Detroit. They had more shots in the first 22 minutes than in their entire game at Boston on Dec. 23, when they had a season-low 11 and lost 4-1.

Justin Brazeau scored for the Bruins 81 seconds in off an unexpected carom off the boards and then Thompson. Jeremy Swayman finished with 24 saves.

Washington defenseman Martin Fehervary left in the third period after taking an inadvertent stick to the face from teammate Tom Wilson.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, ISLANDERS 1

TORONTO (AP) — David Kampf, Steven Lorentz and John Tavares scored as Toronto beat New York to move into a tie with idle Florida for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Joseph Woll made 30 saves for Toronto (23-13-2).

Jean-Gabriel Pageau score for the Islanders (14-7-7). Ilya Sorokin finished with 22 saves.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat for a fifth straight game. He was placed on injured reserve earlier Tuesday in a move retroactive to Dec. 20 that allowed Toronto to recall defenseman Marshall Rifai.

The Maple Leafs said Matthews, who returned to practice on Monday, had not experienced any setbacks with his upper-body injury.

Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson sat out due to illness. Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom was a late scratch with an upper-body injury.