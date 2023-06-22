Watch CBS News
Special 'Blue' Mass in Cicero honors first responders

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A special mass in the western suburbs honored first responders and remembered the fallen on Thursday.

Our Lady of Czestochowa in Cicero hosted the "Blue Mass."

More than 100 first responders from county, state, and federal agencies were in attendance. The mass included a blessing for all police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on June 22, 2023 / 6:19 PM

