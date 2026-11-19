Zach Werenski scored and added an assist, Kent Johnson, Matthew Knies and Adam Fantilli also scored, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory, only their second on the road this season and just their third in regulation time. The Blackhawks, 2-6-2 in their last 10 games, fell to 6-6-1 at home.

Knies beat Chicago goalie Spencer Knight on a 10-foot power-play rebound to put the Blackhawks ahead for good with 6:03 left in the second period. Knight's save of Charlie Coyle's shot came directly to Knies for a 3-1 lead.

Cole Smith's wrist shot over Cam Talbot's right shoulder pulled the Blackhawks within 3-2 early in the third period. Frank Nazar had scored on a power play for Chicago earlier.

Talbot stopped Chicago's last seven shots, and 23 overall, to collect his sixth victory of the season. He made a point-blank save on defenseman Sam Rinzel with 2:45 remaining.

Knight made 29 saves for Chicago.

Adam Fantilli added an empty-net goal for Columbus with 30 seconds left.

Werenski's wrist shot from the left circle 1:59 in beat Knight between his feet to open the scoring. Late in the period, his feed set up Kent Johnson, who beat Knight with a rising shot on the glove side.

Chicago star center Connor Bedard, who injured his right shoulder for the second time in less than a season taking a faceoff on Tuesday, missed the first of at least four games while he, doctors and team officials determine how to repair or rehab the shoulder.

Blue Jackets: At Toronto on Saturday.

Blackhawks: At Calgary on Saturday.

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