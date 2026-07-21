Blue envelope program goes statewide to improve communication between police, people with autism

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias on Tuesday morning unveiled a new statewide program meant to improve interactions between law enforcement and drivers with autism.

The Blue Envelope program allows drivers and passengers to keep all their documents in a blue envelope, which alerts officers that a person may need a different communication approach and extra patience.

The envelopes also include communication tips and emergency contact information to help reduce misunderstandings and ensure safer interactions between people with autism and police.

Several cities and counties in Illinois already use the program, but it became a voluntary policy statewide following the recent passage of a new law.

The blue envelopes will be available for free at Illinois Secretary of State DMV facilities beginning Jan. 1, 2027.