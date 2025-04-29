Watch CBS News
Blue Cross Blue Shield drops some Advocate doctors from Illinois HMO network

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is dropping Advocate Physician Partners, including Advocate Medical Group, from its Illinois HMO coverage this summer.

BCBSIL said they were informed by Advocate Physician Partners that they are leaving the BCBSIL HMO Illinois network on July 1, 2025.

The insurance company said the change does not impact Advocate Health hospitals or other facilities, which will remain in network, and Advocate Physician Partners remains in-network for other insurance plans, including Advantage HMO, BlueCare Direct, Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans, and Community MMAI.

HMO Illinois members should select a new medical group in the network by May 31 or BCBSIL will assign one for them on July 1.

Advocate Health Care released a statement on the change, saying in part, "We will always act in the best interest of our patients, and we are committed to ensuring that any patient undergoing treatment maintains access to high-quality coordinated care… we continue to work closely with Blue Cross and remain in network for a range of other Blue plans. This change does not impact our hospitals."

