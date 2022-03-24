Blood drive planned in Naperville in memory of Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, friends killed in Astroworld stampede

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Ten people died in the Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5 of last year – two of them with connections to the Chicago area.

Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among those who died as a result of an intense crowd surge during rapper Travis Scott's performance at the festival.

Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as "big characters" in a life lived with strong friendships.

Patino was a senior at the University of Dayton, where he majored in mechanical engineering technology and minored in human movement biomechanics.

Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, studying advertising and journalism.

Patino and Jurinek's memories will now live on with a blood drive in their honor.

The blood drive will be held Sunday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Room at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Center, at 305 W. Jackson Ave. in Naperville.

Registration can be completed through the Versiti blood donation website or donor app, by calling (800) 7TO-GIVE, or by scanning the QR code on the flyer below.