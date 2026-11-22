Rookie Roman Kantserov got his first NHL hat trick and added an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks used a four-goal first period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Sunday night.

Frank Nazar extended his scoring streak to six games with a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a power-play goal and two assists, and Dominic Toninato also scored. Patrick Kane added two assists and Drew Commesso made 22 saves.

Zeev Buium, Filip Chytil and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks. Brock Boeser had an assist to extend his career-high points streak to 12 games (four goals, 12 assists).

Vancouver starting goaltender Nick Tolopilo gave up four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen at 12:44 of the first period. Lankinen ended the game with 17 saves.

Nazar scored on a breakaway 35 seconds into the game. Bertuzzi made it 2-0 on a power play at 2:48.

Kantserov, on another power play, and Toninato made it 4-0 before Buium scored for Vancouver.

Chytil cut Chicago's lead in half early in the second period when his pass went off Blackhawks forward Jordan Greenway's leg and into the net. Kantserov restored the three-goal lead by deflecting defenseman Alex Vlasic's shot past Lankinen.

DeBrusk made it 5-3 late in the period on a delayed penalty, lifting a puck over Commesso's glove. Kantserov then completed his hat trick in the third period.

Both teams were missing key players. The Canucks were without center Elias Pettersson, while captain Connor Bedard didn't dress for Chicago.

Chicago scored three goals on four power-play chances. The Blackhawks have scored power-play goals in six consecutive games, going 10 for 18. They had just five in their first 18 games.

Up next

Blackhawks: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Open a four-game road trip in Detroit on Wednesday night.