Blackhawks fall to Edmonton Oilers in second straight loss

Evan Bouchard scored 2:43 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, Jack Roslovic also scored and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers, who have won two of their last three games. Stuart Skinner finished with 27 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky scored for the Blackhawks in their second straight loss and third in the last four. Spencer Knight had 27 saves.

In the extra period, Bouchard scored on his own rebound for the win.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead with its second power-play goal of the game with 2:43 remaining in the middle period as McDavid made a nice pass to Roslovic and he directed his second of the season into the net.

Burakovsky tied it at 3:19 of the third.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played in his 972nd career game with the Oilers, passing Ryan Smyth for the second-most in franchise history. Nugent-Hopkins jad 13 points in 13 games this season.

Draisaitl's power-play goal 54 seconds into the second period extended his points streak against Chicago to 19 games, dating to Oct. 28, 2018. It is the longest active streak by any player against a single team. He has 15 goals and 22 assists in the stretch. Draisaitl also has six goals and six assists in an eight-game overall points streak.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Oilers: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Monday.