Blackhawks trade defenseman Seth Jones to Panthers for potential goaltender of the future Spencer Knight

The Chicago Blackhawks sent veteran defenseman Seth Jones to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday, in a trade for promising young goaltender Spencer Knight.

The Blackhawks also will get a conditional 2026 first-round pick from the Panthers, and send back a 2026 fourth-round pick, while also retaining 26% of Jones' salary, the team confirmed on Saturday.

Jones, who had yet to make the playoffs with the Blackhawks in his three-plus seasons in Chicago, had requested a trade last week, and agreed to waive his no-trade clause to go to a contender.

Seth Jones #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates in action during the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 23, 2025 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones, 30, has 27 points (7 goals, 20 assists) in 42 games with the Blackhawks this season, leading the team's blueliners in goals and points, while sharing first place among defensemen in assists. His five power play goals ties him for second place among all NHL defensemen.

Since joining the Blackhawks in July 2021, he played in 259 games, scoring 146 points (32 goals, 114 assists).

Spencer Knight #30 of the Florida Panthers in goal against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on February 6, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

Knight, 23, has a 12-8-1 record in 23 games with the Panthers this season, along with a 2.40 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and two shutouts. His 2.40 goals-against average ranks 7th in the NHL among goalies with 20 or more games this season.

In 80 career games, Knight has a 44-25-7 record, with a 2.76 goals against average, a .906 save percentage. He also has five shutouts – tied for first among NHL goalies who have played 80 games or less.