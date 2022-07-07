Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat for draft picks

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- The Blackhawks have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for first- and second-round picks in the NHL draft that starts Thursday, and a third-round pick in 2024.

DeBrincat was selected by the Blackhawks in the 39th round of the 2016 NHL Draft, and posted 307 points in 316 regular-season games.

"We thank Alex for his tireless dedication to the Blackhawks organization over the last five seasons and wish him the best in Ottawa," General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a news release. "It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex's caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent. Securing this early of a first-round pick for tonight and an additional second-round selection tomorrow allows us to fortify our prospect base with high-end players who we expect to be a difference makers in the coming years."

With the seventh and 39th overall picks, the Blackhawks now have seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft this year. The 'Hawks also have two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh.

The NHL Draft will be held Thursday evening and Friday at the Bell Centre in Montréal.