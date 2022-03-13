Watch CBS News

Toews, Jones each score twice, Blackhawks beast Senators 6-3

By Associated Press

/ AP

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Caleb Jones each scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night.

Down 2-0 after the first period, Chicago scored four times in the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots and Patrick Kane had three assists.

Connor Brown, Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

Toews scored twice in the first three minutes of the second period to tie it, and Jones gave the Blackhawks the lead. Eight seconds after Paul tied, Lafferty scored the winner.

Jones and Strome scored midway through the third.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Arizona on Monday night.

First published on March 12, 2022 / 9:12 PM

