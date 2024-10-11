Blackhawks 0-1-1 after losing to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored the tying goal with 1:04 left in regulation and scored the winner 38 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to help Winnipeg win its home opener two nights to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Ryan Donato scored late in the second period for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves. The Blackhawks are 0-1-1.

Takeaways

Jets: After beating the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers 6-0 to open the season on Wednesday, they were stymied by Soberblom and a stifling Chicago defensive game until the waning moments.

Blackhawks: After shutting down the Jets for most of three periods, they were overwhelmed in the last few minutes of regulation and OT.

Key moment

With Hellebuyck pulled in favor of an extra attacker, Scheifele scored on a backhand shot from his knees on the rebound of a shot by Nikolai Ehlers to tie the score at 1-1.

Key stat

The Jets outshot Chicago 36-25 with both goalies making a number of key saves on dangerous shots. Soberblom didn't stand a chance on either goal.

Up next

The Jets will continue their four-game homestand when they host Minnesota on Sunday while the Blackhawks will continue their four-game road trip in Edmonton on Saturday.