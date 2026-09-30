Blackhawks lose season opener to Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists to reach 701 career points, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in their season opener Tuesday night.

Victor Olofsson notched Vegas' first goal of the season, rookie Trevor Connelly scored in his NHL debut and Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone added goals as Ryan Craig earned his first victory as the Golden Knights' head coach. Carter Hart made 24 saves.

Jordan Greenway and Patrick Kane scored for Chicago, and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots.

Kane marked his return to the franchise he helped lead to three Stanley Cup championships with a third-period goal, but Chicago couldn't complete the comeback.

Craig took over after six seasons as a Vegas assistant and three coaching its AHL affiliate in Henderson. He inherited a veteran team that reached last season's Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas got scoring from five players after trading Pavel Dorofeyev, its leading goal scorer last season with 37, including 20 on the man advantage.

Olofsson opened the scoring midway through the first period when his power-play wrist shot found the top shelf from the far side.

Connelly doubled the lead when he flipped a rebound over Knight's pads.

Greenway scored late in the second when his shot from the right circle flew past Hart, cutting Vegas' lead to 2-1.

Kane trimmed the deficit to one early in the third with a slick backhand, but Hanifin answered shortly thereafter to restore the two-goal cushion.

Stone's empty-netter provided the final margin.

Chicago opened without Connor Bedard, who is recovering from shoulder surgery and isn't expected back until late October at the earliest.

Up next

Blackhawks: Visit Utah on Thursday night.

Golden Knights: Host Anaheim on Friday night.