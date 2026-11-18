The Chicago Blackhawks are preparing to play without Connor Bedard once again after the forward was sidelined by his third shoulder injury in less than a year.

Bedard got hurt on a faceoff early in the third period of Tuesday night's 6-3 win over Toronto. The 21-year-old center slammed his stick on the ice and held his right arm in front of him as he made his way to the locker room.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard was being evaluated on Wednesday.

"He's a tough kid, like he's a tough young guy," Blashill said. "His pain tolerance is super high. He's frustrated like anybody would be."

Bedard also hurt his right shoulder on a draw during a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 12. He missed 12 games before returning on Jan. 9.

"I haven't looked at the video back to back yet," Blashill said. "But I think in both instances when he went to take the faceoff, he actually hit the opponent's stick on the way down. And so it's like ... you're not expecting that, you know, and it kind of jerks yourself a little bit. It was the exact same thing in a lot of ways."

Any extended absence for Bedard would be a major blow for last-place Chicago, which is 6-13-2 going into Thursday night's game against Columbus.

Bedard led the rebuilding Blackhawks with 45 assists and 75 points last season. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft became the second-youngest captain in the history of the Original Six franchise in September.

"No matter how long he's out or we're missing him, I think it's going to be a big void," fellow forward Patrick Kane said. "He's the best player and he's our captain, our leader, and it's tough to replace."

Kane, Bedard and defenseman Bowen Byram have played together in one game so far this season, a 5-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Oct. 13. Kane, who turns 38 on Thursday, was sidelined for three games with an upper-body injury. Byram has missed the past 14 games with an upper-body injury.

Anton Frondell stepped in as Chicago's No. 1 center in practice on Wednesday, skating on a line with rookie Roman Kantserov and Tyler Bertuzzi. The 19-year-old Frondell has four goals and seven assists in 21 games this season.

"Frondy is a really good player," Blashill said. "He's got a lot of ability. We have a real belief in him. He's a different player than Connor, for sure, but we think he can move in and do a good job on that line."

Bedard was sidelined for the first six games of this season after he had surgery on his left shoulder on July 8. He got hurt while skating with a group of NHL players in Canada this summer.

He missed nearly six weeks of his rookie season with a broken jaw. But he skated in all 82 games in his second year in the league.

Bedard didn't take any faceoffs when he first returned from his shoulder injury last season. The Blackhawks could take that approach with Bedard when he returns to the ice this season.

"We knew there was a high risk of it coming back out," Blashill said. "Not just (on) faceoffs; just high risk. He knew the odds. That's the reality of it. We'll have to move forward. Part of what he is as a centerman is taking faceoffs. I do think there's ways to take them without picking your stick up and coming down, so that's also something we'll explore."

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