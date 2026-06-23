Blackhawks acquire Byram, Greenway, trades No. 4 overall pick ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that they will be gaining Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway in a trade deal for defenseman Louis Crevier, as well as their No. 4 and second-round No. 45 overall picks.

Byram was selected by the Colorado Avalanche as fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, and earned 152 points in 328 career regular-season games with Colorado and Buffalo.

The 25-year-old registered a career-high 42 points in 82 regular-season games for Buffalo during the 2025-26 season, and tied career highs with 11 goals and 31 assists last season.

He's also made three career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had postseason career highs with nine assists and points in 20 games in 2022, helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

As for 29-year-old Greenway notched six points in 40 games with the Sabres last season and scored three points in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Buffalo during the 2025-26 campaign.

Crevier, 25, had career highs with seven goals, 18 assists, and 25 points in 78 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 season. He also ranked second on the club in hits with 124 and blocked shots with 95. The 6-foot-6, 228-pound defenseman scored 32 points in 134 career regular-season games with the Blackhawks from 2023-26.

The Blackhawks selected Crevier in the seventh round at No.188th overall of the 2020 NHL Draft.