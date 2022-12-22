Watch CBS News
Local News

Black Village Foundation hosting 3rd annual Toy Drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – With only three days away from Christmas, the Black Village Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Toy Drive.

Five-thousand gifts will be distributed to kids in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Families are also invited to come out and enjoy treats, games, and more.

It all kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Dearborn Wholesale grocers near Madison and Kilbourn. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 7:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.