Black Village Foundation hosting 3rd annual Toy Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – With only three days away from Christmas, the Black Village Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Toy Drive.
Five-thousand gifts will be distributed to kids in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Families are also invited to come out and enjoy treats, games, and more.
It all kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Dearborn Wholesale grocers near Madison and Kilbourn.
