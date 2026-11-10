Black McDonald's Operators Association hosting turkey giveaways across Chicago

The Black McDonald's Operators Association is relaunching its 26th Big Turkey Giveaway in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

Tuesday through Saturday, the organization is giving out free turkeys at one of five McDonald's locations across the Chicago area. They are also giving away gift cards and connecting participants with services including utility assistance, weatherization, housing support, and more.

Video from the giveaway showed people lined up down the block.

Attendee Felicia Loyd said giveaways like this one make it easier for single parents and people on a budget.

"This economy, it's all over the place, and the cost of groceries is so high that families can barely feed their families," Loyd said.

Wednesday's giveaway will be at the McDonald's on First Avenue in Maywood.

The group will be in Grand Boulevard on Thursday, Auburn Gresham on Friday, and in Chicago Heights on Saturday. The giveaways start at 8 a.m. each morning.