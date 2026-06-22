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Black Girl Wellness Fest will be at UIC Forum in Chicago this weekend

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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If you're looking to feel better about your health and wellness, there will be a whole conference dedicated to it this weekend.

The Black Girl Wellness Fest at UIC Forum in Chicago is specifically focused on wellness and health for women of color.

Three of the organizers joined CBS News Chicago to talk about the upcoming festival, why it was created, and what attendees can expect.

The festival will be held Friday June 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday June 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.

Visit blackgirlwellnessfest.com for more information and to purchase a ticket.

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