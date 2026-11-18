He was already a record-breaking birder.

Now, Tarik Shahzad has taken the hobby to new heights in Cook County for what birders call a Big Year.

Shahzad works in environmental policy, but finds the appropriate balance of work, life, and everything in between. He normalizes this behavior at the Nature Conservancy.

"He is exceptionally into birds to the point where I feel like I've become a birder through osmosis," said coworker Ellicia Sanchez.

Between meetings at the office, Shahzad squeezes in time to get outside — exploring places like South Shore Nature Sanctuary to spot as many birds as humanly possible by sight or by sound.

Any day he goes birding is a big deal because this is a Big Year.

"A Big Year is to see as many unique species as possible in a single calendar year in a specific geographic area," Shahzad said.

This year is his third Big Year in a row in Cook County, and each time, he says he's broken the all-time record. His ultimate goal this year was to hit 300 species—something no birder has achieved in a single Illinois county in a calendar year.

It's something that he wants to do for himself and for the birds.

"My hope is really to integrate more people into the hobby. If we can get more people to connect with birds, then we can create more conservationists and advocates."

Like birds of a feather, birders flock together.

Woody goss has watched Shahzad's talent soar. It's no surprise Shahzad is just two species away from a record-breaking 300.

"He's obsessed, as you probably figured out by now," Goss said.

"Sometimes you're looking for birds that are so rare you've never seen one before," Shahzad said.

When the tide changes, he has to be ready to move, to catch another rare bird that would add to his total.

"This is what a Big Year's all about. I have to take the chance."

In a Big Year, you gotta take big swings — and be prepared to miss.

Birding has ups and downs, sometimes just one day apart. On a Saturday morning at Swallow Cliff Woods in Palos Park, it's the early bird who gets the worm and the earliest birder who gets the bird. In Shahzad's case, a red crossbill — his 299th bird.

"What an amazing bird. It's a boreal finch, which are impacted by climate change and issues with their cone crop. It really is a privilege to have them in our region," Shahzad said.

Shahzad eventually managed to meet his goal on a Sunday morning – capturing the magic 300 thanks to an ash-throated flycatcher.

"It goes to show that it really is the Big Year birder who makes the sacrifice of their time," he said.

After such a Big Year, all that's left to find is a little balance.

"It's really the beauty of the birds. I mean, who could not love them?"

Of course, 300 birds wasn't enough. Shahzad has since hit 301 species and could catch more before the year's out.

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