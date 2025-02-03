Bird flu leaves hundreds of ducks dead or severely sick along Lake Michigan, monitor group reports

CHICAGO — Monitors with an area bird tracking organization say that they've determined that a number of ducks have succumbed to bird flu along Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors reported that, after noting the deleterious effects of bird flu among goose, eagle, hawk and owl populations in recent weeks, now they're fielding multiple reports of bird flu among the red-breasted merganser population. They said they're also seeing some H5N1 symptoms cropping up among crows and gulls.

"These birds are grounded on beaches, yards, parking lots and sidewalks. They present with tremors and little ability to move," the organization reported Sunday. Other symptoms they're observing include weakness, lack of balance, diarrhea, respiratory issues and also cloudy eyes.

As bird flu cases have proliferated in Chicago in recent months, the economic impacts have been considerable. Recently, Kakadoodle Farm in the southern suburbs reported losing its entire flock of nearly 3,000 hens. Also in January, a seal and a flamingo at the Lincoln Park Zoo both died as a result of bird flu.

Officials say that, nationwide, since the H5N1 strain of bird flu reached the U.S. in 2022, more than 148 million birds have been ordered euthanized.

Chicago Bird Collision Monitors advised residents who happen upon sick birds to avoid handling birds who have symptoms of avian influenza, and to keep pets and children away from sick birds. They asked people to flag cases to their group, and they would continue to "try, with limited resources, to advise or respond to the many cases striking the Chicago area."

They added that a number of centers who would normally handle humanely euthanizing suffering animals are not currently admitting birds with suspected bird flu, as they are exercising caution to prevent exposure to other animals or humans.

"We do not know when this current outbreak will end but the virus does not survive well in warmer temperatures which we will reach in the spring," the organization reported.