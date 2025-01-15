Seal, flamingo die of bird flu at Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two animals at the Lincoln Park Zoo—a seal and a flamingo—died of bird flu last week, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The Chilean flamingo, Teal, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. The harbor seal, Slater, died the following day.

Testing has confirmed the causes of the animals' deaths.

"This is sad news for wildlife and for the zoo team. Not only are we facing the first known cases of HPAI in animals in our care, but we've lost two amazing animals," Dr. Kathryn Gamble, the Lester E. Fisher director of veterinary services at Lincoln Park Zoo, said in a news release. "While highly pathogenic avian influenza is a naturally occurring virus in free-ranging waterfowl, more mammal species have been reported to be susceptible to HPAI since 2022."

The zoo said Teal had just hatched this past fall and was just getting acquainted with her flock and keepers.

Teal the flamingo Lincoln Park Zoo

Slater was 7 years old and was described by the zoo as "a beloved seal known for his rambunctious and curious nature."

Slater the seal Lincoln Park Zoo

"He was a quick learner and often could be seen participating in training sessions with keepers," the zoo said of Slater.

Slater the seal Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo said the specific source of the exposure of the animals to bird flu, or H5N1 virus, is not known. The virus is spread through saliva, nasal secretions, and feces of infected birds.

The zoo emphasized that visitors are not at risk of getting bird flu from its animals.

"Because highly pathogenic avian influenza is spread by free-ranging birds, it is no riskier to visit Lincoln Park Zoo than to enjoy a walk outdoors," said zoo president and chief executive officer and ornithologist Dr. Megan Ross said in the release. "The zoo remains a safe place to connect with the animals in our care."

The zoo had already been monitoring bird flu reports and had enacted a multi-tier bird flu response plan. This includes protective equipment, avoiding cross-contamination between species, and keeping some bird species behind the scenes.

The McCormick Bird House is also closed until further notice.

The zoo also emphasized the need to avoid bird flu by refraining from handling wildlife, and by protecting pets by keeping cats indoors and dogs leashed and away from wildlife.