Billy Corgan to host benefit concert for Highland Park parade massacre victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan announced Friday that he will be holding a special charity concert on YouTube to benefit the victims and survivors of the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre.

Corgan made the announcement in front of Madame ZuZu's, the tea shop he owns at 1876 1st St. in Highland Park. He noted that he has lived in Highland Park for about 20 years, and his wife Chloe for about 10.

TOGETHER and TOGETHER AGAIN, July 27 at 8 CST, a benefit for the Highland Park Community Foundation directed to its July 4th Victims Response Fund. Join us for a special virtual concert on Youtube https://t.co/QUSgpeRmxj pic.twitter.com/jz0inbEvTk — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 15, 2022

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, Corgan will host a special charity concert broadcast live on YouTube for fee. Viewers will be able to make charitable donations while the concert is in progress.

Proceeds will go to the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4th Victims Response Fund.

Corgan noted that in addition to himself, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and other members of the Pumpkins family will be performing.

"There are so many people here affected by this tragedy," Corgan said in a video posted to Twitter. "It's very close to our hearts, and we hope you'll participate and support us as well."

The massacre at the July 4th parade left seven people dead and dozens injured.