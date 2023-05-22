Biker attacked with construction sign in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after he was attacked while riding a bike in South Loop.
Police said the biker was in the 2200 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. when the attacker started hitting the man with a construction sign and then with his own bike.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.