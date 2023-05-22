Watch CBS News
Biker attacked with construction sign in South Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after he was attacked while riding a bike in South Loop.

Police said the biker was in the 2200 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. when the attacker started hitting the man with a construction sign and then with his own bike. 

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on May 22, 2023 / 4:58 AM

