6 new bike trails and jump hills open at Big Marsh Park on Southeast Side of Chicago

The Chicago Park District over the weekend opened what it calls a "bucket-list experience" for BMX and mountain bike riders across the Midwest.

Six new bike trails and jump hills opened on Saturday at Big Marsh Park in the South Deering neighborhood.

The park district said the new amenities include an XL competition-ready jump line and the nation's longest public asphalt jump hill, along with trails for beginner and intermediate BMS and mountain bikers.

Chicago Park District general superintendent and CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said in a statement that the new jump hill "cements Chicago's Southeast Side as a thriving hub for cycling culture."

"Big Marsh Park will attract more cyclists from across the region with this exciting addition that provides riders with expanded terrain to practice tricks, build skills, and underscores the city's commitment to creating accessible, high-quality outdoor eco-recreation activities, powered by public-private partnerships that deliver on the community's vision," Ramirez-Rosa said.

The latest additions to Big Marsh Park were funded by $1.1 million in donations, and are the final additions to the 50-acre park, which first opened to the public in 2016 on the site of an old industrial facility.