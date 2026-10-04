Bicyclist struck, killed by car on Chicago's West Side

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

At 6:06 a.m., the 33-year-old man was headed west on Lake Street on a bicycle when he was struck at the intersection with Homan Avenue by a black two-door car headed south, police said.

The man suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man who was driving the car suffered an injury to the hand, but refused medical treatment.

Citations were pending Sunday.