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Bicyclist struck, killed by car on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

At 6:06 a.m., the 33-year-old man was headed west on Lake Street on a bicycle when he was struck at the intersection with Homan Avenue by a black two-door car headed south, police said.

The man suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man who was driving the car suffered an injury to the hand, but refused medical treatment.

Citations were pending Sunday.

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