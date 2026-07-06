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Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Kane County identified

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed after being hit by a car on Monday.

The office said they responded to the scene on Route 20 north of Big Timber Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Ebony Calvillo of Hampshire, Illinois. The office said an autopsy was conducted on Monday. Preliminary findings indicated that the victim died after suffering multiple injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

The office says that toxicology samples were sent to a national forensic lab for further analysis.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if any citations were issued. 

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