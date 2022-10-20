Watch CBS News
Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Niles

/ CBS Chicago

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – Niles police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist Wednesday night.

Police said around 7:51 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle versus bicyclist crash at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street where they located the bicyclist, a 67-year-old man.

Initial reports say the man was traveling westbound on Dempster Street and was crossing Milwaukee Avenue in a crosswalk when he was struck by a car turning right from westbound Dempster Street to northbound Milwaukee Avenue.

The vehicle, described as a white sedan, fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The bicyclist was treated by the Niles Fire Department and taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the NPD Investigations Bureau at 847-588-6570. 

First published on October 20, 2022 / 12:32 PM

