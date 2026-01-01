Car crashes into Beverly Phono Mart record store on New Year's Day

A record store in the Beverly neighborhood started off 2026 by cleaning up their shop, after a car crashed into the building early Thursday morning.

Beverly Phono Mart was left trying to figure out when they can reopen after the crash, but the owners were optimistic in spite of it all.

Their friends, family, and community have shown up after the crash to help them pick up the pieces after a New Year's nightmare left them needing to clean up car parts, shattered glass, dust, and debris all over the store near the corner of 103rd and Wood streets.

A car crashed into their front façade around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Co-owner Mallory McClaire didn't know about the crash until several hours later.

"I didn't know until about 8 o'clock this morning when our property manager called," she said. "As soon as I answered the phone, and I heard who it was, you kind of get a pit in your stomach, because there's no reason for her to be calling me at 8 a.m. on a holiday when we're all closed. She just said, 'I have some really awful news. I'm sorry to start your year off this way,' and told us what happened."

A car was speeding down 103rd Street before the driver lost control, jumped the curb, and crashed into multiple shops. Police said the driver was alone. In addition to the damage to the record shop, the crash also damaged the front of the art gallery next door, and twisted a wrought iron bench on the sidewalk outside.

McClaire said her merchandise was all still there after the crash, though some of it was damaged.

"The entire corner of our storefront is gone," she said.

She said her community jumped at the chance to help, something that gives her hope that they will be able to bounce back soon.

"We've just been really thankful for the community that we have, and that's really part of the reason why we even have this business. So, to see our neighbors and community show up in this way is just really moving," she said.

The owners at Beverly Phono Mart said they hope to reopen as soon as possible, but they don't know when that date is.

As for the driver of the car responsible for the crash, he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said citations against that driver are pending. Police have not said what caused the crash.