Beverly homeowner's backyard parties draw repeated violations from city of Chicago

A dispute over backyard gatherings in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is escalating. City officials say a homeowner continues to host and rent her yard for large unlicensed events despite repeated violations.

Chanay Walton said she's being unfairly singled out and simply wants to enjoy her property.

On Saturday, Walton hosted a party in her yard that she promoted online leading up to the event. The party was listed on a ticket website, but Walton insisted she didn't charge anyone to attend, and it was only friends and family in attendance.

"I did not sell alcohol, I did not sell admission, I did not sell food," Walton said. "Every time that I do something in my backyard, it's just like extra scrutiny."

Chicago police and officials from the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and the Department of Buildings showed up to Walton's gathering over the weekend.

Officers were also called to the home in June for a party that was advertised as a rental.

"Now, every time I have something in my backyard, they assume it's a rental," Walton said.

Since the start of the year, Walton has received 11 citations and four cease and desist orders from the city for unlicensed concerts and illegally renting out her yard on websites like Peerspace.

"All of which have been ignored, and the property owner continues to have these illegal events," Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said.

O'Shea lives near Walton and said he's frustrated over the police resources that have been diverted to her home.

"Stop with this illegal activity. You cannot do these things in a private residence," he said.

Walton said she hired security for her party last weekend, because of racially fueled messages she's recently received online over the dispute about parties in her yard. She accused the city of excessive enforcement.

"The parties have not continued. I no longer list my space on Peerspace. I no longer accept bookings," she said.

O'Shea said, "the paper trail says otherwise."

"Ms. Walton feels that these rules don't apply to her, and she continues to violate the law," he added.

Along with the citations she received for the party last weekend, the city also has issued her building code violations for building her garage deck without the proper permits.