3 people shot through window of bar and grill in Berwyn, Illinois

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Three people were injured after shots were fired into a bar and grill in Berwyn, Illinois, overnight Saturday. 

Berwyn police said that between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., the suspect got into an argument with someone at Juniors Bar & Grill, located at 7011 Ogden Ave. The two people left the bar, and police said shots were then fired from outside on the sidewalk. 

Police said bullets went through the bar window, hitting three people inside. 

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals. 

Police said no arrests have been made. 

Berwyn police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.   

