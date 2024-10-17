Gregg Berhalter faces challenges as head coach of the Chicago Fire

Gregg Berhalter sees the Chicago Fire as a "sleeping giant" poised for success.

The former U.S. men's national team coach was introduced Thursday as the Fire's head coach. It was his first official appearance for the club since he was named to the role of both coach and director of football last week.

"I really see this opportunity as a sleeping giant. We're going to give everything we have to return this team to the top of Major League Soccer," Berhalter said. "Chicago is about community, it's also about sports, and that's what's exciting."

He replaces current Fire coach Frank Klopas, who will step down after the team's final regular-season game on Saturday to assume a new role as the team's vice president of football.

Berhalter was dismissed as U.S. coach in July, shortly after the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America. It was his second stint with the national team.

He is the 10th head coach in the Fire's history. Chicago (7-9-17) sists in last place in the Eastern Conference and has already been eliminated from postseason play.

The Fire have not been to the playoffs since 2017.

"For me it's really about a commitment to the fans, to give them a product that they can be proud of. That they come to the stadium and it really, really resonates with them," Berhalter said. "We want to be an exciting team in Major League Soccer. We want to be a dominant team in Major League Soccer. It will take some time, but we will get there."

He will oversee Chicago's sporting operations, including the senior team, Fire FC II, and the Chicago Fire Academy.

Fire owner Joe Mansueto said the day after Berhalter signed his contract with the Fire, the new coach was at his house working on the roster.

"You can just see in terms of his knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game, he just operates at a different level," Mansueto said. "He's also super analytical, very process-oriented, very methodical. He doesn't shoot from the hip."

Mansueto also said the team is looking to possibly build a soccer-specific stadium in Chicago. The Fire currently play at Soldier Field.

The 51-year-old Berhalter was the first American to coach the national team after playing for the squad at a World Cup. He was originally hired to coach the U.S. in December 2018 after stints with Sweden's Hammarby (2011-13) and the Columbus Crew (2013-18).

Berhalter led the United States to a 44-17-13 record during his tenure, taking the team to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His contract expired following the World Cup but he was rehired in June 2023.

Earlier that year, U.S. Soccer investigated a decades-old domestic violence allegation that was brought to the USSF's attention by the Reyna family after Gio Reyna played a limited role at the World Cup. A law firm retained by the USSF said there was no legal obstacle to bringing Berhalter back.

As coach of the Crew from 2013-18, Berhalter led the club to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, including an appearance in the 2015 MLS Cup final.

