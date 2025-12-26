Watch CBS News
Local News

Bensenville man charged with attempted kidnapping of Jewel-Osco employee with special needs

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A Bensenville man is accused of trying to kidnap a Jewel-Osco employee with special needs while she was at work.

According to DuPage County prosecutors, at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, Ismael Pino  allegedly approached a 20-yearold woman with special needs as she collected shopping carts around the store's parking lot.

Prosecutors say Pino told the woman to go to his car, but she refused. At that point, prosecutors say Pino then blocked her way as she collected carts, grabbed her by the neck and told her to go to his car.

Pino allegedly released her but stayed nearby, grabbed her a second time and then released her again when another person came out of the store.

Prosecutors say Pino returned to the store the next morning around 9 a.m., and when staff spotted him there they called police, who took him into custody.

Pino was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of unlawful restrain, all felonies. He appeared in court on Christmas Eve and was denied pre-trial release.

Pino is due back in court on Jan. 20. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue