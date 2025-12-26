Bensenville man charged with attempted kidnapping of Jewel-Osco employee with special needs

A Bensenville man is accused of trying to kidnap a Jewel-Osco employee with special needs while she was at work.

According to DuPage County prosecutors, at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, Ismael Pino allegedly approached a 20-yearold woman with special needs as she collected shopping carts around the store's parking lot.

Prosecutors say Pino told the woman to go to his car, but she refused. At that point, prosecutors say Pino then blocked her way as she collected carts, grabbed her by the neck and told her to go to his car.

Pino allegedly released her but stayed nearby, grabbed her a second time and then released her again when another person came out of the store.

Prosecutors say Pino returned to the store the next morning around 9 a.m., and when staff spotted him there they called police, who took him into custody.

Pino was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of unlawful restrain, all felonies. He appeared in court on Christmas Eve and was denied pre-trial release.

Pino is due back in court on Jan. 20.