"Benito Bowl" watch parties celebrating Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance held across Chicago

This year's Super Bowl performance doubled as a pop culture moment and a cultural celebration.

Some watch parties across Chicago focused mainly on the Puerto Rican superstar, Bad Bunny, who headlined this year's halftime show. Those fans dubbed the event the "Benito Bowl."

Before the Patriots and Seahawks even took the field, some Ramova Theater watch party attendees were already declaring a winner, Bad Bunny.

"I was like so excited for him. You know, here is somebody from where I was born and grew up in Puerto Rico, and it's fabulous. I'm just so excited, so happy that he got picked," said fan Marisol Estrada.

She wore her support in the form of this jersey. Others brought the custom wear, including a straw hat.

"I felt so honored, you know, to represent the Latino culture, the Puerto Ricans, and for him to just be out here," said vendor Yanira Lugo.

Hundreds of people flooded into the Ramova watching Super Bowl Sixty on a 40-foot screen.

"It's such a proud moment. The Ramova Theater has about 50% Latino ownership," said founding partner Camilo Escalante.

So far from the teams from either coast, Chicago found common ground in the halftime, which featured several celebrity cameos and surprise performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Over in Melrose Park, people were on their feet dancing and enjoying their watch party — some finding it hard to pinpoint their favorite moment from Bad Bunny's performance.

"I couldn't pick one exactly, but overall I loved everything," one attendee said.

Dancing, singing, and celebrating in the city of Chicago

"It gives me chills just thinking about it right now because he's part of my culture. We are both Puerto Ricans. And for somebody like that to come to this stage and show what we can do and bring all these people together, it's just amazing," said Edgar Latorre.

The Ramova Theater started hosting watch parties at the tail end of this year's Bears season.

They hope that next year, maybe the home team will be on the big screen.

