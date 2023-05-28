Watch CBS News
Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest continues in Lakeview Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's warming up here in the Chicago area, and what better way to enjoy the sunshine than at a summer festival.

The Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest continues at 11 a.m. with plenty of live bands and food to enjoy.

You can check it out on Sheffield between Belmont and Roscoe until 10 p.m.

Admission is free, but there is a suggested $10 donation.

