2 people stabbed during fight inside Belmont Gardens house

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were stabbed inside a home in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, two people were struck with glass bottles during a fight inside the home, in the 2800 block of North Kolmar Avenue just before 4:40 a.m.

Police said a 63-year-old man was cut on his nose and taken to a local hospital in good condition.

The second man, 60 years old, was cut on his head and hand. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.