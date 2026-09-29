Bellwood man charged with attempted murder in West Garfield Park stabbing
A man was charged in a stabbing on the city's West Side back in May.
Shawn Jackson, 56, of Bellwood, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.
Chicago police said on May 1, just before 9:30 p.m., the victim, a 28-year-old man, was approached by a suspect and an argument ensued that turned into a fight.
The suspect, later identified as Jackson, allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the body before leaving the scene.
The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Jackson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.